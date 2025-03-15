Can Fin Homes Appoints Interim CFO Amid Leadership Transition

Can Fin Homes Ltd. ( (IN:CANFINHOME) ) has shared an update.

Can Fin Homes Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Prashanth Joishy as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, effective March 20, 2025. This change follows the resignation of the current CFO, Mr. Apurav Agarwal, whose last working day will be March 19, 2025. Mr. Joishy, a seasoned professional with 35 years at the company, previously served as CFO and will temporarily fill the role until a permanent replacement is found. This strategic appointment is expected to ensure continuity in financial leadership and maintain the company’s operational stability during the transition.

More about Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Limited operates in the housing finance industry, providing a range of financial services primarily focused on home loans. The company is known for its strong market presence and commitment to facilitating home ownership in India.

YTD Price Performance: -17.51%

Average Trading Volume: 27,347

Current Market Cap: 80.15B INR

See more data about CANFINHOME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com