Can B Corp. Delays Yearly Report Filing

Can B ( (CANB) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Can B Corp., formerly known as Canabiola, Inc., has filed a Form 12b-25 to notify the delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the difficulty in obtaining and compiling necessary information, which could not be resolved without unreasonable effort and expense. The company anticipates filing the delayed report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Can B Corp. does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. The notification was signed by Marco Alfonsi, the Chief Executive Officer, indicating ongoing compliance efforts.

More about Can B

YTD Price Performance: 52.50%

Average Trading Volume: 198,692

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.69M

