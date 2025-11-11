Camtek Reports Record Q3 2025 Financial Results

Camtek ( (CAMT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Camtek presented to its investors.

Camtek Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry, providing solutions for various demanding market segments. In its latest earnings report, Camtek announced record revenues for the third quarter of 2025, totaling $126 million, marking a 12% increase compared to the previous year. The company also reported a GAAP gross margin of 50% and a non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5%. Despite a GAAP net loss due to a one-time capital loss, Camtek achieved a non-GAAP net income of $40.9 million, reflecting a 10% year-over-year growth. Key financial highlights include a $500 million capital raise through convertible notes and a robust cash generation of over $34 million from operating activities. Looking ahead, Camtek’s management anticipates continued growth, driven by increasing demand for high-performance computing and AI applications, with expectations of a strong fourth quarter and a record year in 2025. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing investments in AI and data centers, aiming to enhance its market share and sustain its growth momentum into 2026.

