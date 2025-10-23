Camsing Healthcare Limited Holds Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Camsing Healthcare Limited ( (SG:BAC) ) is now available.

Camsing Healthcare Limited held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025, at Raffles Marina in Singapore. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Tan Keng Keat, an Independent and Non-Executive Director, on behalf of Ms. Liu Xiaohua, Chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM was attended by shareholders and board members, with no questions submitted prior to the meeting. Shareholders were encouraged to ask questions and vote in person during the meeting.

