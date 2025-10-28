CAMS Reports Record Quarterly Revenue and Expands Market Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Computer Age Management Services Ltd ( (IN:CAMS) ) has issued an update.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company reported significant growth in both mutual fund (MF) and non-MF segments, with MF revenue increasing by 6.4% quarter-on-quarter and non-MF revenue by 17.9%. CAMS maintained its market leadership with a 68% market share and achieved a milestone with its Assets under Management (AuM) crossing Rs. 52 lakh crore. The company also reported record equity net sales and a strong performance in SIP collections, while expanding its client base by onboarding new asset managers.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) is India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, operating as a SEBI-regulated entity. The company primarily focuses on providing services related to mutual fund management and has a significant market presence with a 68% market share in the mutual fund industry.

