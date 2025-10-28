CAMS Announces Record Date for Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Computer Age Management Services Ltd ( (IN:CAMS) ) is now available.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd has announced that the record date for its interim dividend of Rs.14 per equity share is set for November 7, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively, reinforcing its stable financial position in the market.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd

Computer Age Management Services Ltd operates in the financial services industry, primarily providing mutual fund transfer agency services. The company focuses on offering technology-driven solutions to asset management companies, enhancing operational efficiency and customer service.

Average Trading Volume: 22,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 192.2B INR

