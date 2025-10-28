Camplify Holdings Ltd. Updates Director’s Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Camplify Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:CHL) ) has shared an update.

Camplify Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning Justin Hales. On October 21, 2025, Justin Hales acquired 16,255 ordinary shares, increasing his direct holdings to 41,140 shares, with some shares under restriction until 2026. This change reflects a strategic move in the company’s governance and may impact investor perceptions regarding the company’s leadership and future direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CHL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Camplify Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:CHL Stock Forecast page.

More about Camplify Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 95,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.68M

