CAMP4 Therapeutics Expands Board with New Director Appointments

On March 12, 2025, CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation announced the appointment of Douglas Williams, PhD, as a Class I director and Murray Stewart, DM FRCP, as a Class II director, effective March 17, 2025. The board expanded from ten to twelve members to accommodate these appointments. Dr. Williams, with extensive experience in executive roles within the biotechnology industry, will also join the Audit Committee. Dr. Stewart brings a wealth of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, particularly in research, clinical development, and regulatory strategy. Both directors were granted stock options and cash retainers under the company’s compensation policy, with no prior transactions or arrangements influencing their appointments.

