Camino Minerals Nears Copper Mine Deal in Chile

Camino Minerals Corporation and Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. have agreed to extend their exclusive negotiation period by one week for the acquisition of the Puquios copper project in Chile. This extension reflects the commitment of both companies to finalize the deal for the construction-ready mine. Camino Minerals, a company with a focus on copper exploration and development, is poised to potentially expand its portfolio with this strategic acquisition.

