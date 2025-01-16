Camino Minerals Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Camino Minerals ( (TSE:COR) ) has shared an update.

Camino Minerals Corporation announced the effective date for its share consolidation, which will take place on January 20, 2025. The consolidation will reduce the number of outstanding common shares from approximately 209 million to about 35 million, without affecting shareholders’ proportional ownership. This move is likely part of Camino’s broader strategy to streamline its share structure while maintaining focus on its copper exploration and development projects.

More about Camino Minerals

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company focused on developing copper producing assets. It recently signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile, and is advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos project.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 249,977

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$7.32M

