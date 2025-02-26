Camden National Expands Board with New Appointment

Camden National ( (CAC) ) has issued an update.

On February 25, 2025, Camden National Corporation expanded its Board of Directors to 12 members and appointed Raina Maxwell, a seasoned customer experience and financial expert, to the board. Maxwell, who brings over 13 years of experience from L.L.Bean, Inc., will also serve on Camden National Bank’s Board and its Credit Committee, contributing to the company’s strategic growth and innovation efforts.

More about Camden National

Camden National Corporation is Northern New England’s largest publicly traded bank holding company, with approximately $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank operates 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, providing full-service community banking with advanced digital banking solutions and award-winning personalized service.

YTD Price Performance: 1.87%

Average Trading Volume: 69,778

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $727.7M

