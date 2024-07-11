Cambridge Cognition Joins Landmark Alzheimer’s Project

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (GB:COG) has released an update.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC, a developer of digital solutions for brain health assessment, has been awarded an Innovate UK grant to participate in the Bio-Hermes 2 project, which focuses on Alzheimer’s Disease research. Their CANTAB touchscreen and Winterlight voice assessment tools will be used to analyze a large dataset from 1,200 patients over 24 months, aiming to enhance Alzheimer’s drug development. CEO Matthew Stork expresses enthusiasm for the project’s potential to create an integrated assessment solution for Alzheimer’s disease.

