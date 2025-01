Cambridge Cognition Expands CNS Clinical Trial Services with New Rater Training Launch

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings ( (GB:COG) ) has provided an announcement.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC has launched an in-house Rater Training service, enhancing its position as a comprehensive provider for Central Nervous System (CNS) clinical trials. This addition is expected to expand the company’s market reach in the global cognitive assessment and training healthcare market, projected to grow significantly, and is anticipated to improve clinical trial data reliability, supporting pharmaceutical companies’ needs for accuracy and efficiency.

More about Cambridge Cognition Holdings

Cambridge Cognition is a brain health software group specializing in digital health products aimed at advancing brain health research and treatment. Their offerings include CANTAB® assessments for cognitive function, an eCOA platform for clinical study data capture, rater training services for clinical trial standardization, and quality assurance tools for data integrity.

YTD Price Performance: 12.00%

Average Trading Volume: 58,979

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £17.58M

