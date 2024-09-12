Cambridge Cognition Announces Leadership Shuffle

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (GB:COG) has released an update.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC, a developer of digital brain health assessment tools, announces the immediate departure of CEO Dr. Matthew Stork and the temporary appointment of Rob Baker and Alex Livingstone-Learmonth as Acting Joint Managing Directors. The company, which has seen significant growth and strategic acquisitions under Stork’s leadership, is now focusing on growing its sales pipeline to achieve its growth objectives and profitability. A search for a new CEO and CFO is underway, with the board actively involved in overseeing the transition and supporting the executive team’s efforts to meet near-term goals.

