Camber Energy Cancels Acquisition of New Rise Renewables

Camber Energy, Inc. has mutually agreed with RESC Renewables Holdings, LLC to terminate their previous agreement to acquire New Rise Renewables, LLC, which was initially reported in January 2023. The termination, which preserves certain confidentiality obligations, took effect on March 13, 2024. Details of this termination are fully documented in an agreement accessible for reference.

