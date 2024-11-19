Calnex Solutions Sees Growth Amid Telecom Market Challenges

Calnex Solutions (GB:CLX) has released an update.

Calnex Solutions reports a resilient performance in a challenging telecoms market, with improved order levels in the second quarter and a revenue of £7.4 million for the first half of FY25. Despite a loss before tax of £1.3 million, the company remains optimistic about growth prospects due to its expanded product offerings and successful onboarding of new channel partners. Calnex’s strategic focus on telecoms, cloud computing, and defense markets is expected to drive future growth as demand for high-speed network testing solutions increases.

