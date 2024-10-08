Calnex Solutions Insider Buys Company Shares

Calnex Solutions (GB:CLX) has released an update.

Calnex Solutions plc, a provider of test and measurement solutions for the telecom sector, reported a purchase of 39,299 ordinary shares by Non-Executive Director Graeme Bissett at a price of £0.50889 each, totaling £19,998.87. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:CLX) on the 4th of October, 2024. This financial activity reflects the ongoing insider confidence in the company’s performance and future.

