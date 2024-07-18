Calnex Solutions Announces Upcoming AGM

Calnex Solutions (GB:CLX) has released an update.

Calnex Solutions PLC, a major player in the telecom and cloud computing test and measurement industry, has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) for August 22, 2024, with options for shareholders to attend in person or remotely via Zoom. Shareholders are invited to register their attendance or proxy by August 8 and can look forward to voting on a proposed final dividend of 0.62p per share, set for payment on August 30, if approved. This key meeting follows a successful year with the company’s expansion in global markets, including delivering orders to 68 countries and serving top industry clients.

