Calix Ltd. Updates Securities Purchase Plan Issue Date

Calix Ltd. ( (AU:CXL) ) has issued an announcement.

Calix Limited has announced an update to their previous securities purchase plan (SPP) issue date, indicating that they are proceeding with an offer of securities. This adjustment is part of their ongoing efforts to align with ASX listing requirements, potentially impacting their market presence and investment attractiveness.

More about Calix Ltd.

Calix Ltd. is a company involved in developing and marketing innovative industrial solutions, primarily focusing on environmental and sustainability technologies. They are known for providing services related to emissions reduction, water treatment, and advanced battery materials, aiming to enhance industrial efficiency and sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -0.67%

Average Trading Volume: 283,929

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$157.8M

