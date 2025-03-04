Calix Limited Releases Newsletter with Key Project Updates and 1H25 Results

Calix Ltd. ( (AU:CXL) ) has provided an announcement.

Calix Limited has released its latest newsletter, providing updates on its major projects and the publication of its first half 2025 results. The company is leveraging its core platform technology and global partnerships to develop multiple environmental businesses aimed at delivering a positive global impact, aligning with global commitments to net-zero emissions.

More about Calix Ltd.

Calix Limited is an Australian environmental technology company focused on industrial decarbonisation and sustainability. The company has developed a unique patented core platform technology that enables renewably powered mineral processing and efficient capture of industrial emissions. Calix applies its technology to sectors such as cement, steel, and alumina decarbonisation, as well as direct air capture of carbon dioxide and sustainable processing of critical minerals. The company operates through a licensing, joint-venture, and spin-out model to accelerate commercialisation and support growth.

YTD Price Performance: -42.67%

Average Trading Volume: 368,431

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$92.3M

