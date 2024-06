Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has announced that Mr. Daniel John Bahen has become a substantial holder in the company as of June 19, 2024, with a 5.46% voting power through 34,560,947 ordinary shares. The notice details the voting rights, nature of the interest, and the consideration paid for the shares acquired.

