Calima Energy to Delist from ASX Amid Major Restructuring

Calima Energy Ltd (AU:CE1) has released an update.

Calima Energy Ltd has announced its upcoming delisting from the ASX on December 18, 2024, following shareholder approval. The company has initiated a second buy-back of shares, potentially purchasing up to 316.7 million shares for a total of $2.64 million. Additionally, Calima has sold its remaining asset, Calima Energy Inc, for A$1.3 million, marking a significant restructuring phase.

For further insights into AU:CE1 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.