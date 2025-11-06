California Resources Corp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

California Resources Corp ( (CRC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information California Resources Corp presented to its investors.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company focused on providing responsibly sourced energy while advancing decarbonization projects in the energy sector. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, CRC announced a net income of $64 million and an adjusted net income of $123 million, alongside a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns. The company also reported a significant free cash flow of $188 million and ended the quarter with $1,154 million in liquidity. Key strategic moves include the planned merger with Berry Corporation and the early redemption of its 2026 Senior Notes. CRC’s management remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing a strong balance sheet and robust liquidity, with plans to increase capital investments and continue exploring decarbonized power solutions in California.

