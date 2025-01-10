Calidus Resources Announces Director Resignation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Calidus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CAI) ) has shared an update.

Calidus Resources Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mark Connelly from its board of directors, effective January 7, 2025. This change in directorship may influence the company’s strategic direction and decision-making processes, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder relationships.

More about Calidus Resources Ltd.

Calidus Resources Ltd. operates in the resources industry, focusing primarily on mining and exploration activities. The company is known for developing and managing mining projects, contributing to the resource extraction sector.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.1M

