Calidus Resources Announces Director Departure: No Securities Held

Calidus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CAI) ) has provided an announcement.

Calidus Resources Ltd. has announced a final director’s interest notice regarding Kate George, who ceased to be a director on January 7, 2025. This notice indicates that Kate George holds no relevant interests in securities or contracts related to the company, suggesting minimal impact on the company’s operations and governance.

More about Calidus Resources Ltd.

Calidus Resources Ltd. is a company operating within the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral assets.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.1M

