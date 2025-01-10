Calidus Resources Announces Departure of Director David Reeves

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Calidus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:CAI) ) has shared an announcement.

Calidus Resources Ltd. has announced the cessation of David Reeves as a director, effective January 7, 2025. This change, as indicated in the Final Director’s Interest Notice, reveals that Reeves holds no securities or interests in the company. This transition is part of corporate governance and may affect the company’s leadership dynamics, potentially influencing strategic decisions and stakeholder relations.

More about Calidus Resources Ltd.

Calidus Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of gold projects. The company is engaged in advancing its key assets in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for gold.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.1M

