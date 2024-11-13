Calidi Biotherapeutics Advances with FDA Clearance and Funding

Calidi Biotherapeutics ( (CLDI) ) has shared an update.

Calidi Biotherapeutics, a leader in targeted antitumor virotherapies, has announced significant strides in its clinical programs and financial positioning. The company received FDA clearance for its NeuroNova (CLD-101) program targeting high-grade glioma and showcased its RTNova (CLD-400) platform at major conferences. Additionally, Calidi raised $2 million through a direct offering and private placement, despite reporting a net loss for Q3 2024.

For a thorough assessment of CLDI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.