Calibre Mining Moves Forward with Equinox Gold Merger Plans

The latest announcement is out from Calibre Mining ( (TSE:CXB) ).

Calibre Mining Corp. has announced the receipt of an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, allowing it to proceed with a special meeting of securityholders regarding its business combination with Equinox Gold Corp. This merger aims to create a major diversified gold producer in the Americas, with the potential for over 1.2 million ounces of annual gold production. The combined entity is expected to become the second-largest gold producer in Canada, benefiting from substantial free cash flow and an exceptional growth profile. The arrangement is anticipated to close by the end of Q2 2025, subject to necessary approvals.

More about Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp. is a company operating in the mining industry with a focus on gold production. It is involved in the exploration and development of gold properties, primarily in the Americas.

YTD Price Performance: 47.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,989,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.8B

See more insights into CXB stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue