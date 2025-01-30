Calian Group Ltd. Schedules Conference Call for Q1 FY 2025 Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Calian Group Ltd. ( (TSE:CGY) ).

Calian Group Ltd. announced it will hold a conference call on February 13, 2025, to discuss its first quarter FY 2025 results, covering the period ending December 31, 2024. The call is open to financial and media participants, and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

More about Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group Ltd. is a diverse company providing innovative solutions across healthcare, communications, learning, and cybersecurity sectors. With a stable and growing presence for over 40 years, Calian operates from its headquarters in Ottawa, with projects across North American, European, and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 3.06%

Average Trading Volume: 35,191

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$595.2M

