Caleres Acquires Stuart Weitzman for $105 Million

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Caleres ( (CAL) ) has shared an update.

On February 16, 2025, Caleres, Inc. entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Tapestry, Inc. to acquire the Stuart Weitzman business for $105 million. The acquisition, announced on February 19, 2025, aims to strengthen Caleres’ position in the women’s fashion footwear market, particularly in the contemporary segment. The deal includes customary representations, warranties, and covenants, with Caleres planning to fund the acquisition through its revolving credit agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2025, and it will advance Caleres’ strategic goal of growing its Brand Portfolio segment with more global reach, enhancing its revenue and operating profit.

More about Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, and Vionic. The company’s products are available widely through nearly 1,000 retail stores, numerous department and specialty stores, and various e-commerce platforms, maintaining a legacy of over 140 years in craftsmanship and a mission to inspire through quality footwear.

YTD Price Performance: -22.94%

Average Trading Volume: 736,780

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $582.8M

For detailed information about CAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.