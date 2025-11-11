Caledonia Mining Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Caledonia Mining ( (CMCL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Caledonia Mining presented to its investors.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc is a mining company primarily engaged in gold production, with its main operations at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe. The company is listed on the NYSE American, AIM, and VFEX exchanges.

In the third quarter of 2025, Caledonia Mining reported a significant increase in revenue and profit, driven by higher gold prices and increased sales. The company also announced a new non-executive director appointment and a quarterly dividend.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a 52% increase in revenue to $71.4 million, a 162% rise in EBITDA to $33.5 million, and a 467% surge in profit after tax to $18.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company maintained strong liquidity with $44.3 million, supporting ongoing capital projects. Caledonia also reported a comprehensive review of safety procedures following a fatality at the Blanket Mine.

The company continues to focus on strategic investments to modernize operations and improve mining efficiency. Exploration activities at Blanket and the Motapa project are ongoing, with promising results expected to be published in the coming months. A feasibility study for the Bilboes project is also anticipated shortly.

Looking ahead, Caledonia remains committed to delivering value for stakeholders through disciplined capital investment and stable production. The management’s outlook emphasizes sustaining long-term growth and operational resilience.

