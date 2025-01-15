Caledonia Investments Repurchases and Cancels Own Shares

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Caledonia Investments PLC ( (GB:CLDN) ) has shared an announcement.

Caledonia Investments PLC, a company dealing with investments, has announced the repurchase of 6,856 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 3573.27 pence per share, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move results in Caledonia’s total issued share capital including 53,586,204 ordinary shares with voting rights, potentially impacting its stock market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Caledonia Investments PLC

YTD Price Performance: 0.51%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

