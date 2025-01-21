Caledonia Investments Repurchases and Cancels 20,000 Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Caledonia Investments PLC ( (GB:CLDN) ).

Caledonia Investments PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at an average price of 3631.98 pence per share. This repurchase, facilitated through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, will result in the cancellation of the acquired shares, impacting the total share capital and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

More about Caledonia Investments PLC

Caledonia Investments PLC is a company involved in investment management, focusing on a diverse portfolio across various sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 3.20%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Find detailed analytics on CLDN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.