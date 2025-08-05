Caledonia Investments PLC Announces Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Caledonia Investments ( (GB:CLDN) ) is now available.

Caledonia Investments PLC, a prominent investment company, announced the repurchase of 70,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 362.73 pence per share. This transaction, conducted through Peel Hunt LLP, results in the cancellation of the purchased shares, impacting the company’s share capital, which now includes 526,043,537 ordinary shares with voting rights.

Caledonia Investments PLC has a strong financial foundation with high profitability and a robust, debt-free balance sheet. The strategic execution of share buybacks further supports shareholder value. However, mixed technical signals and a moderate valuation suggest cautious optimism. Despite some revenue volatility, the company’s financial stability positions it well in the asset management industry.

More about Caledonia Investments

Average Trading Volume: 287,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.87B

