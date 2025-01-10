Caledonia Investments Engages in Share Buyback

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Caledonia Investments PLC ( (GB:CLDN) ).

Caledonia Investments PLC has undertaken a share buyback by purchasing 2,780 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 3482.77 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, which will slightly reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 53,600,727, potentially enhancing the value of remaining shares and signaling confidence in the underlying value of the company.

YTD Price Performance: 1.00%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

