Calculus VCT Expands Equity with New Share Issue

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Calculus VCT ( (GB:CLC) ) has shared an update.

Calculus VCT plc has announced the issue of 3,459,241 new ordinary shares at an average price of 57.99 pence per share as part of its equity offering for the 2024/2025 tax year. These shares will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market, with the total voting rights now standing at 75,123,123, which is significant for shareholders to note for their voting calculations under FCA rules.

More about Calculus VCT

YTD Price Performance: -10.89%

Average Trading Volume: 72,720

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Learn more about CLC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.