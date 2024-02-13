CalciMedica Advances Auxora in Kidney Injury Trial

CalciMedica (CALC) has released an update.

CalciMedica, Inc. has announced that the FDA cleared their Investigational New Drug application for a Phase 2 trial of their lead product candidate, Auxora, for severe acute kidney injury associated with respiratory failure. The trial, named KOURAGE, is set to begin in the first half of 2024, with results expected in 2025. This groundbreaking study will assess the effectiveness of Auxora in reducing kidney injury and improving survival rates, filling a significant gap as there are currently no approved therapies for acute kidney injury. The company also shared pipeline updates, including anticipated data releases for other trials and future IND submissions, while projecting a cash runway into the latter half of 2025.

