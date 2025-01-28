CALB Faces Patent Infringement Lawsuit by CATL

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from CALB Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3931) )

CALB Group Co., Ltd. is currently involved in a legal dispute with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) over alleged infringement of intellectual property rights concerning a patent related to battery components. The plaintiff, CATL, has filed claims seeking an injunction against CALB to cease any infringing activities and is demanding compensation amounting to RMB111 million. CALB maintains that its products do not infringe on the patent in question and asserts that the litigation will not adversely affect its current and future operations. The company intends to actively pursue legal measures to protect its interests and those of its shareholders.

More about CALB Co., Ltd. Class H

CALB Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China focusing on the production and development of battery technologies. The company operates within the energy storage and battery manufacturing industry, with a particular emphasis on developing innovative battery solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 7.93%

Average Trading Volume: 435,214

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$24.39B

