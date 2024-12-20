CaixaBank’s Credit Ratings Upgraded by DBRS

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has received an upgrade in its credit ratings from DBRS Ratings GmbH, with several key ratings moving up, including the long-term issuer rating to A (high) and the long-term critical obligations rating to AA. This positive shift reflects increased confidence in CaixaBank’s financial stability and commitment to quality. The outlook for these ratings has been adjusted to Stable.

