CaixaBank Meets New MREL Requirements

CaixaBank has been notified by the Bank of Spain about new minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities, effective from December 17, 2024. These requirements, set by the Single Resolution Board, reduce the Total MREL requirement to 24.42% of risk-weighted assets, reflecting a decrease in the Market Confidence Charge. CaixaBank is currently meeting these requirements and plans to continue doing so comfortably in the future.

