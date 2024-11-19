CaixaBank Launches Share Buyback Program

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has launched a new share buyback program, appointing Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE to manage it. The program will adhere to strict regulatory conditions, ensuring no more than 25% of the average daily trading volume is purchased on any given day. All transactions and any changes to the program will be reported to the relevant authorities.

