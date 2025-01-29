Cairn Homes Sees Major Shareholding Decrease by BlackRock

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Cairn Homes ( (GB:CRN) ) just unveiled an update.

Cairn Homes Plc announced a significant decrease in shareholding by BlackRock, Inc., a major investment management firm. BlackRock’s total holdings in Cairn Homes have fallen below 4%, with voting rights dipping below 3%, following a client decision regarding voting rights. This change in holdings may impact Cairn Homes’ shareholder dynamics and could have implications for its governance and influence within the industry.

More about Cairn Homes

YTD Price Performance: -6.92%

Average Trading Volume: 1,259,134

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.12B

