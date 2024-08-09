Cairn Homes Notifies Change in Major Holdings

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has reported a change in major holdings, with FIL Limited disclosing a crossed threshold of 3% due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. As of August 7, 2024, FIL Limited holds a combined total of 12.07% voting rights in Cairn Homes, with a direct 9.10% through shares and an indirect 2.97% through financial instruments like CFDs.

