Cairn Homes Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program by purchasing 100,000 of its own ordinary shares across Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. The acquired shares are set to be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategy to manage share capital. Post-transaction, Cairn Homes Plc’s total issued share count will stand at 639,412,999 ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:CRN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.