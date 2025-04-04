Cairn Homes: Change in Major Holdings by JPMorgan

Cairn Homes ( (GB:CRN) ) has shared an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has received a notification regarding a change in major holdings, specifically involving JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc., which has crossed a 7% threshold in voting rights through financial instruments. This adjustment in holdings could impact Cairn Homes’ shareholder dynamics and influence future corporate decisions, reflecting JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in the company.

More about Cairn Homes

YTD Price Performance: -16.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,773,270

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.02B

