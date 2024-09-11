Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Program

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes recently executed a share buyback, purchasing a total of 555,365 ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. These shares, bought through broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, are set to be cancelled as part of an ongoing buyback program announced earlier in July. Following the transaction, the company’s issued share capital will consist of 634,850,491 ordinary shares with voting rights, none of which are held in treasury.

