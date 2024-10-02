Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Plan

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program by purchasing 100,000 of its own shares, which will be subsequently cancelled, thereby reducing the total number of shares in issue to 630,816,174. The transactions were executed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange at various prices, with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC acting as the broker. This move is a part of the company’s strategy announced earlier in July 2024.

