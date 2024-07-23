Cairn Homes Advances Share Buyback Plan

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback programme by purchasing 97,125 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, which will subsequently be cancelled. This move is part of a strategy announced earlier this month and comes as the company continues to adjust its total share count, which will be 640,510,455 shares following the cancellation. The action taken by Cairn Homes reflects a common practice among companies to manage their capital structure and return value to shareholders.

