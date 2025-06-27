Caesars Entertainment Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

The latest update is out from Caesars Entertainment ( (CZR) ).

On June 27, 2025, Caesars Entertainment announced a conditional full redemption of its outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes due 2027, totaling $545,898,000, to be redeemed on July 8, 2025. The redemption is contingent upon receiving sufficient net proceeds, with potential delays or cancellation if conditions are not met, impacting the company’s financial obligations and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on CZR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CZR is a Neutral.

Caesars Entertainment’s overall stock score reflects a mix of recovery prospects and challenges. Financial performance shows improvement but is hampered by high leverage and negative profitability. Technical indicators suggest bearish trends. The earnings call and corporate events highlight promising growth in digital sectors and strategic board enhancements, providing some optimism for future performance.

More about Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is a prominent player in the entertainment and hospitality industry, offering a wide range of casino gaming, hospitality, and entertainment services across its numerous properties worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 5,763,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.95B

