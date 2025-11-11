Cadrenal Therapeutics Reports Increased Losses Amid Strategic Expansion

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( (CVKD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anticoagulation therapeutics for cardiovascular conditions. The company is based in Ponte Vedra, Florida, and is known for its lead product candidate, tecarfarin, a novel Vitamin K antagonist designed to prevent heart attacks and strokes. In its latest earnings report, Cadrenal Therapeutics reported a net loss of $10.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million in the same period last year. The company’s operating expenses increased significantly due to higher general and administrative costs and research and development expenses. Despite the losses, Cadrenal raised $4 million through its ATM facility and completed an asset acquisition from eXIthera Pharmaceuticals, enhancing its portfolio with frunexian, a Phase 2-ready IV Factor XIa inhibitor. Looking forward, Cadrenal Therapeutics plans to continue its development efforts and seek additional funding to support its operations, although it faces uncertainties regarding its ability to secure necessary financing.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue